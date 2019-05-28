Welcome to Minneapolis Sailing Center

Sailing for All Ages and Abilities

Experience the excitement of sailing on beautiful Bde Maka Ska in the heart of the city. Minneapolis Sailing Center is one of the largest sailing centers in the Midwest, offering classes for all ages and skill levels.  

The school maintains a fleet of Optimist, Club 420, Laser, and Ensign sailboats and employs an enthusiastic staff of instructors, many of whom have extensive racing experience. Explore the class and membership offerings and contact us if you have any questions. We would love for you to join our community of sailors!

NEWS
MSC Featured on Kare 11 News
Kare 11 news visited MSC for an interview and a sail!

Help MSC build a new dock
2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of Minneapolis Sailing Center. We have grown considerably over the years and we are launching a Facility Improvement Capital Campaign to build a new dock and deck to provide a better, more accessible sailing experience at MSC.

Opti Encounter of the Third Kind (a sailing story by Pawel Stachowicz)
"...Is that an Opti out there ???" Imagine the surprise on MSC Director Ted Salzman’s face when he spots an Opti sailing across Lake Superior on a stormy afternoon.

Name Change Promotes Inclusiveness
We have a new name!  Here is the press release announcing the change.

High School Sailing is Almost Here
High School Sailing is Almost Here!  We are hosting few meetings to prepare for the season. 

2018 Registration Now Open
Get signed up to sail in the City of Lakes!

Patryk's Summer of Sailing
Patryk had quite the summer of sailing in 2017!

Bontu's Sailing Story
Read Bontu's story about sailing for the first time on Bde Maka Ska.

New LCSS Online Store
Now you can buy your LCSS gear any time of year!  LCSS has a new online store. 

Give to the Max
Help LCSS provide scholarships to spread the joy of sailing!

CLASSES and camps

We offer a variety of classes and summer camps for youth and adults.  Whether you are just starting out or have sailed the seven seas, we have a class for you.  There is nothing quite like sailing on Bde Maka Ska with the Minneapolis skyline as a backdrop for fun and learning.  

MEMBERSHIP

We are excited to announce our new Membership Program. Members get access to our large fleet of sailboats during our open sailing hours and receive generous discounts on our classes.  Learn to sail, then use our boats all summer long to practice your skills and enjoy the water.

donate

To further our mission of teaching sailing to all, we provide a number of scholarships to students throughout the community. We rely on donations from our generous friends and partners to offer these scholarships and spread the joy of sailing.

news and events

Learn about the latest happenings at the Minneapolis Sailing Center and plan to attend one of our fun open houses or sailing events.  Stay up to date on all of the new and exciting changes that we are making at the school. 

Store
Gift Certificate
from 5.00

Want the unique gift that no one expects? Give the gift of learning to sail! You can add multiple classes or amounts to your purchase to create the gift certificate amount you want. MSC will contact you for any extra details and will email you a copy of the gift certificate.

MSC Long Sleeve Tech Shirt
30.00

Show off the new Minneapolis Sailing Center name with this long sleeve tech shirt. Comes with built in sun protection!

MSC Race Team Tech Shirt
25.00

Members of the MSC Race Team (Youth Opti, 420, and High School racing programs) can show your team spirit with this fast long sleeve tech shirt. 

MSC T-Shirt - Gray
20.00

Get a comfortable cotton T-Shirt to show your love for Minneapolis Sailing Center.

MSC T-Shirt - Red
20.00

Get a comfortable cotton T-Shirt to show your love for Minneapolis Sailing Center.

MSC T-Shirt - Blue
20.00

Get a comfortable cotton T-Shirt to show your love for Minneapolis Sailing Center.

MSC Trucker Hat - Red/Silver
20.00

MSC trucker hat with an adjustable strap.  One size fits most.

MSC Trucker Hat - Blue/Silver
20.00

MSC trucker hat with an adjustable strap.  One size fits most.

MSC Trucker Hat - Blue/White
20.00

MSC trucker hat with an adjustable strap.  One size fits most.

MSC Trucker Hat - Teal/Sand
20.00

MSC trucker hat with an adjustable strap.  One size fits most.