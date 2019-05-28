Welcome to Minneapolis Sailing Center

Sailing for All Ages and Abilities

Experience the excitement of sailing on beautiful Bde Maka Ska in the heart of the city. Minneapolis Sailing Center is one of the largest sailing centers in the Midwest, offering classes for all ages and skill levels.

The school maintains a fleet of Optimist, Club 420, Laser, and Ensign sailboats and employs an enthusiastic staff of instructors, many of whom have extensive racing experience. Explore the class and membership offerings and contact us if you have any questions. We would love for you to join our community of sailors!