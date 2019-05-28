Welcome to Minneapolis Sailing Center
Sailing for All Ages and Abilities
Experience the excitement of sailing on beautiful Bde Maka Ska in the heart of the city. Minneapolis Sailing Center is one of the largest sailing centers in the Midwest, offering classes for all ages and skill levels.
The school maintains a fleet of Optimist, Club 420, Laser, and Ensign sailboats and employs an enthusiastic staff of instructors, many of whom have extensive racing experience. Explore the class and membership offerings and contact us if you have any questions. We would love for you to join our community of sailors!
Kare 11 news visited MSC for an interview and a sail!
2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of Minneapolis Sailing Center. We have grown considerably over the years and we are launching a Facility Improvement Capital Campaign to build a new dock and deck to provide a better, more accessible sailing experience at MSC.
"...Is that an Opti out there ???" Imagine the surprise on MSC Director Ted Salzman’s face when he spots an Opti sailing across Lake Superior on a stormy afternoon.
We have a new name! Here is the press release announcing the change.
High School Sailing is Almost Here! We are hosting few meetings to prepare for the season.
Get signed up to sail in the City of Lakes!
Patryk had quite the summer of sailing in 2017!
Read Bontu's story about sailing for the first time on Bde Maka Ska.
Now you can buy your LCSS gear any time of year! LCSS has a new online store.
Help LCSS provide scholarships to spread the joy of sailing!
CLASSES and camps
We offer a variety of classes and summer camps for youth and adults. Whether you are just starting out or have sailed the seven seas, we have a class for you. There is nothing quite like sailing on Bde Maka Ska with the Minneapolis skyline as a backdrop for fun and learning.
MEMBERSHIP
We are excited to announce our new Membership Program. Members get access to our large fleet of sailboats during our open sailing hours and receive generous discounts on our classes. Learn to sail, then use our boats all summer long to practice your skills and enjoy the water.
donate
To further our mission of teaching sailing to all, we provide a number of scholarships to students throughout the community. We rely on donations from our generous friends and partners to offer these scholarships and spread the joy of sailing.
news and events
Learn about the latest happenings at the Minneapolis Sailing Center and plan to attend one of our fun open houses or sailing events. Stay up to date on all of the new and exciting changes that we are making at the school.
Show off the new Minneapolis Sailing Center name with this long sleeve tech shirt. Comes with built in sun protection!
Members of the MSC Race Team (Youth Opti, 420, and High School racing programs) can show your team spirit with this fast long sleeve tech shirt.
Get a comfortable cotton T-Shirt to show your love for Minneapolis Sailing Center.
MSC trucker hat with an adjustable strap. One size fits most.
Want the unique gift that no one expects? Give the gift of learning to sail! You can add multiple classes or amounts to your purchase to create the gift certificate amount you want. MSC will contact you for any extra details and will email you a copy of the gift certificate.